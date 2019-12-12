OC Elks Lodge Ladies Auxiliary Drawing Winner Named

The winner of the Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645 Ladies Auxiliary drawing was drawn by Shellie Gronsbell and the winner was lodge member Dick Scarborough. The funds raised will be used for various worthy causes including the Cricket Center and cancer research organizations. Pictured, from left, are fundraiser chair Peg Atkins, Scarborough and Auxiliary President Patti Halsey.