Frank Clement Conforti

PETERSBURG, Fla. — Frank Clement Conforti, 63, of St. Petersburg, Fla., cracked his last joke and lost his short battle to cancer on Nov. 23, 2019.

Frank was born on May 29, 1956 in Torrington, Conn. to Clement and AnnaMae (Peterson) Conforti. He is survived by his daughter, Jayme Conforti, and her mother, Katie, his much older sisters Judy Romaniello, Jane (Stir) Holmgren, Fran DiFronzo, and Donna (Bumper) Sullivan and many nieces, nephews and friends. He is pre-deceased by his parents and his sister Karen (Koots) Oleskewicz.

Frank graduated from Torrington High in 1974 and obtained his bachelor’s degree at Southern Connecticut State College. He went on to be co-owner of the Moosehead Tavern in Torrington and later on became a successful salesman. Frank was loved by all he met as he had an infectious personality. Although a less than average life span, Frank did not live an average life. He did what he wanted to do, laughed inappropriately at every chance, and always had something to say. He loved fishing and boating along with his Bud Light, but the joy of his life was his daughter Jayme.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Whiskers Bar & Grill, 11070 Cathell Rd, Unit 13, Berlin, Md. 21811.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Gregg Romaniello Endowment for Epilepsy Research at the Yale School of Medicine, Department of Neurology, P.O. Box 208055, New Haven, Conn. 06520-8055.