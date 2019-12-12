National Guard Brigadier General Addresses DAR

Brigadier General Janeen L. Birckhead, Assistant Adjutant General, Maryland National Guard, spoke to members of the General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) about national defense at a recent luncheon meeting.  Following her remarks, Janet Simpson, the chapter’s American History chair, presented Birckhead with a DAR American Women in History award for having been one of the first-ever-all-female command staff of a National Guard in the nation. Pictured, from left, are Simpson, Birckhead and her mother, Fannie. Submitted Photos