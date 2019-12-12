Kiwanis Delivers Toys To Snow Hill Worcester G.O.L.D.

The last day of the Kiwanis Annual Toy Drive was last week.  After the last collection at the Dec. 4 meeting, the toys were delivered to Worcester G.O.L.D. (Giving Other Lives Dignity) in Snow Hill for distribution in conjunction with needs verified through Worcester County Social Services.  Pictured, from left, are G.O.L.D. Executive Director Sandy Sipes with Rita and Dave Landis, who delivered the goods on behalf of the club.