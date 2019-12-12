OCEAN CITY- For the first time ever, the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department is offering a winter boys’ high school lacrosse drop-in to allow local players to keep sharp and stay in shape this winter in advance of next spring’s season.

The high school lacrosse drop-in program will be offered at Northside Park on six Tuesdays throughout January and early February starting at 8:15 p.m. The program is open to players in high school and teams will be picked each week. The program is limited to 40 players. The cost is $41 for non-residents and $30 for Ocean City residents.