First-Ever Lax Drop-In Program Offered

by

OCEAN CITY- For the first time ever, the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department is offering a winter boys’ high school lacrosse drop-in to allow local players to keep sharp and stay in shape this winter in advance of next spring’s season.

The high school lacrosse drop-in program will be offered at Northside Park on six Tuesdays throughout January and early February starting at 8:15 p.m. The program is open to players in high school and teams will be picked each week. The program is limited to 40 players. The cost is $41 for non-residents and $30 for Ocean City residents.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.