Worcester Prep standout athlete Emily Copeland last week was recognized with a Senior Excellence Award from the United Soccer Coaches. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep standout student-athlete Emily Copeland was honored last week with the Senior Excellence Award by the United Soccer Coaches after an exceptional fall soccer season for the Mallards.

Each year, United Soccer Coaches (UCS) recognize outstanding senior student-athletes around the country with Senior Excellence Awards. The award was created to allow UCS member coaches to honor student-athletes based on exceptional contributions to the team while exemplifying the finest attributes of a high school student-athlete. Copeland certainly fit the bill for Worcester Prep this year.

A multi-sport varsity athlete at Worcester, Copeland was named the most valuable player for the Mallards’ soccer team this fall and was also named to the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) All-Conference team. Copeland was recognized with the Senior Excellence Award after consistently projecting a positive attitude, displaying team leadership and exemplifying the standards set forth in the UCS player code of conduct and ethics.