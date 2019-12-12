BERLIN – The Berlin Planning Commission gave the proposed annexation of property on Route 50 a favorable recommendation this week.

On Wednesday, the commission voted 5-0 to forward a request to annex the former McDonald’s property and the Myers Tool Rental property on to the town council with a favorable recommendation.

“Our property is adjacent to and adjoining the corporate limits of Berlin,” attorney Joe Moore told the commission.

Moore, representing the owners of both parcels, told the commission that the sites were already in a growth area. He said he’d modeled the proposed annexation agreement on the one he did a few years ago for the Royal Farms on the other side of Route 50.

He introduced Bob Mitchell, the county’s director of environmental programs, who explained that the septic system for the McDonald’s property had already failed and that the system for Myers Tool Rental would likely follow suit. He said he’d like to see both properties hooked up to the town’s water and sewer, since it was the closest public system.

“That is an area that is really in need of public service,” Mitchell said. “It’s on borrowed time.”

Moore said the property couldn’t be redeveloped unless it did get public service.

“In order for us to get any beneficial use of this property, which is zoned commercial right now, we’re depending on the town to help us by annexing so we can have the use of those properties,” Moore added.

Resident Marie Velong asked whether the town had the EDUs (equivalent dwelling units) needed to serve the properties.

Planning Director Dave Engelhart said there was sufficient capacity and added the proposed use for the McDonalds property, which he’s previously indicated could be an Auto Zone, would be retail and would not need many EDUs.

Velong also asked if the infrastructure needed for the properties to hook up to the town’s system was already in place.

Moore said it was not but that his clients would pay for the costs associated with installing it.

“Whatever is required for us to hook up we’re going to have to pay for it,” Moore said, adding that the issue would be addressed further along in the process.

The commission voted 5-0 to send the annexation request to the town council with a favorable recommendation.