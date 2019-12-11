OCEAN PINES – The Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors approved a two-and-a-half-year contract extension for General Manager John Viola last week.

The board voted unanimously to approve a contract extension with Viola, who has led the association since April, at its latest meeting. In an interview this week, Viola said he got his first glimpse of the Ocean Pines management team during a stint as chief financial officer two years ago and was happy to continue serving the association.

“I saw what a great team we had and I wanted to be part of that team,” he said. “I love Ocean Pines. I live here and I love the people.”

After naming Viola temporary general manager in April, the board approved a six-month agreement with him in June. His new contract runs to June 30, 2022. According to a news release issued by the association, the contract is similar to the one the Novak Consulting Group developed for the last general manager except for the fact Viola waived medical benefits to save the association money.

Viola, a New York native, has been an Ocean Pines homeowner for nine years. Prior to moving to Ocean Pines he worked in the private sector as a certified public accountant, including 28 years with Avon, where he finished as assistant global controller.

In Ocean Pines, Viola served as chairman of the budget and finance advisory committee for four years and also served on a volunteer basis as the association’s chief financial officer. Since becoming general manager, he’s focused on improving the association’s finances. The last monthly financial report showed the association more than $550,000 ahead of budget.

“Financially, we’re showing what we can do for the people,” he said.

Viola is also making the most of local expertise. He’s created work groups made up of knowledgeable staff as well as community residents with skills in particular areas to study issues such as employee compensation, building a new golf clubhouse and expanding the police station.

“We’re getting stuff done,” he said. “It’s a team effort across the board.”

Doug Parks, president of the association, said Viola’s efforts were appreciated.

“We’ve mutually agreed to terms and we’re very, very happy to have John continue on in his role in Ocean Pines,” he said. “We’ve already seen the success of the partnership he’s forged with the Ocean Pines workforce and the board and I are very anxious to continue that, and maintain not only the progress we’ve already made, but to continue our planning for the future.”