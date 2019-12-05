BERLIN- After an up-and-down season last year, Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball is expected to turn a corner this year with a handful of veteran returning players and an enthusiastic batch of newcomers.

The Mallards went just 6-9 last year, but did reach the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship game before falling to Delmarva Christian. This year, the Mallards seek to improve on that mark with a talented mix of returning upperclassmen and an influx of younger players ready to make their mark on the program.

Coach John Moeser lost eight seniors from last year’s team and will rely heavily on a talented core of returning players including junior Mason Brown, junior Brugh Moore, senior Ryan Cronin and sophomore Brice Richins.

Top newcomers expected to make an immediate contribution include junior Cam Carpenter and freshman Griffin Jones. Rounding out the roster are senior Sam Tinkler, juniors Hunter Gentry and Graham McColgan, and sophomores Michael Wehberg and Aidan Hammond. Moeser said he likes what he has seen from his team early thus far this season.

“I feel like our guys this year have really bought in,” he said. “They’re very enthusiastic and I think we can be pretty good. We have good chemistry and we’ll play tough defense.”

The Mallards get it going with the Tip-Off Classic at Delmarva Christian this year featuring the host Royals along with Laurel and Indian River. Looming next week is the ESIAC opener against old rival Saints Peter and Paul at home on Wednesday.