ARIES (March 21 to April 19): That change in holiday travel plans might be more vexing than you’d expected. But try to take it in stride. Also, it couldn’t hurt to use that Aries charm to coax out some helpful cooperation.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your Bovine determination helps you deal with an unforeseen complication. And, as usual, you prove that when it comes to a challenge, you have what it takes to take it on.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Although a romantic theme dominates much of the week, all those warm and fuzzy feelings don’t interfere with the more pragmatic matters you need to take care of.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Best not to ignore those doubts about an upcoming decision. Instead, recheck the facts you were given to make sure nothing important was left out. A weekend surprise awaits you.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): No time for a catnap — yet. You might still have to straighten out one or two factors so that you can finally assure yourself of the truth about a troubling workplace situation. Stay with it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 Sept. 22): News from an old friend could lead to an unexpected (but nonetheless welcome) reunion with someone who had once been very special in your life. Be open to the possibilities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): It might be time for a family council. The sooner those problems are resolved, the sooner you can move ahead with your holiday preparations. Don’t let the opportunity pass you by.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Take some time out to give more attention to a personal relationship that seems to be suffering from a sense of emotional neglect. Provide that much-needed reassurance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Cheer up. That unusual circumstance that might faze most people can be handled pretty well by the savvy Sagittarian. Look at it as an opportunity rather than an obstacle.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Someone you believe has hurt you in the past might now need your help. Reaching out could be difficult. But the generous Goat will be able to do the right thing, as always.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Prioritizing is an important part of your pre-holiday scheduling. Try to give time both to your workday responsibilities and those personal matters you might have neglected.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): With the vestiges of your anger about that painful incident fading, you can now focus all your energy on the more positive aspects of your life, including that personal situation.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a way of bringing your own strong sense of reassurance to others and encouraging them to hope.

