Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann The Stowaway Motel was built by Bill Carrier in 1956 and occupied the entire ocean block between 21st and 22nd streets. It was the largest motel in Ocean City in the 1960s with 120 units spread throughout three sections. Home to the biggest pool on Motel Row (local kids would sneak in to swim in the summer) and the famous Hide-A-Way Lounge, the Stowaway was a popular place for 30 years. The Stowaway Motel was torn down following the 1995 season and was replaced after several long construction delays by the 12-story Grand Hotel in 2001. To purchase one of Bunk Mann's books, click over to www.vanishingoc.com. Postcard from Bunk Mann

