BERLIN- With a dynamic group of returning players, Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team appears poised to improve on last year’s 11-8 mark.

The Seahawks went 11-8 last year, but won six of their last seven after scuffling early. Decatur hopes to build on that momentum this season with a core group of returning players. Sophomore guard Nadia Bullock returns after being named to the Bayside South All-Conference team last year as a freshman.

Also returning from last year’s team are prolific scorer Jessica Janney and Sarah Engle along with Abby Yesko and Summer Vorsteg among others. The Seahawks opened at home yesterday against Kent Island and will hit the road for the first time next Tuesday at Snow Hill.