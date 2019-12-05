Stephen Decatue National Honor Society Sponsors Annual Faculty Breakfast

To celebrate American Education Week, the Stephen Decatur High School National Honor Society sponsored its annual faculty breakfast, serving up goodies for over 150 staff members. Greeting the faculty were members Macy Dietrich, Maxwell Ewancio, Prutha Patel, Richard Poist, Kiley Hamby, Caroline Gardner, Gabby Izzett, Zehra Mirza, Madison Birckett, Sydney Boger and Mikayla Denault.