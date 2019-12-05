SALISBURY – The fifth annual Shore Gives More giving campaign raised a record-breaking $218,138 for 102 Lower Shore nonprofits this week, surpassing last year’s previous record amount by 28%.

On Tuesday, more than 2,200 donations generated more than $218,000 for local nonprofits that participated in this year’s Shore Gives More online giving campaign.

Each year, the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore (CFES) assists nonprofits in Worcester, Wicomico and Somerset counties in their fundraising efforts by providing a 24-hour online donation portal, marketing tools and support to help them reach their goals.

The Shore Gives More campaign coincides with Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving celebrated each year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.

“Giving Tuesday really allows our local community and nonprofits to shine,” CFES President Erica Joseph said. “As the event grows each year, new nonprofits and donors join in on the celebrations and together, we create a tremendous impact in our corner of the world.”

The Community Foundation launched its Shore Gives More campaign in 2015 and raised nearly $7,500 in its first year. Last year, 99 local nonprofits collected more than $171,000 from approximately 1,500 donors.

Marketing Officer Victoria Kent said this year’s campaign included 102 participating nonprofits. And for the first time, donations exceeded $218,000.

“I think that each year we are increasing the amount of training and resources we make available to the nonprofits,” she said. “And each year, the nonprofits are strategizing more and are better prepared for what to expect on that day.”

More than 50 nonprofits collected $1,000 or more in this year’s Shore Gives More campaign. The nonprofits with the highest donation amounts include the Delmarva Discovery Center & Museum with $16,204, the Art League of Ocean City with $8,879, and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore with $8,803.

Kent said this year’s record-breaking total highlights the community’s generosity.

“We have people that truly care about and want to invest in their community …,” she said. “I think we have a real sense of pride in our community here, and that’s something you don’t find everywhere. We are very fortunate.”

This year’s campaign received sponsorships from 47 ABC and Shore United Bank, which significantly increased the campaign presence.

In addition to donations, nonprofits could earn incentive grants through contributions made by The Hershey Family Fund and The Perdue Family Fund at The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore.

“Giving Tuesday shows us that donations big and small really add up for our local nonprofits,” Joseph said. “Your gift can truly make a difference in the work these nonprofits do. Being a philanthropist doesn’t require a large checkbook, it only requires a passionate heart.”

To learn more about the Shore Gives More campaign, visit cfes.org or ShoreGivesMore.org to view individual nonprofit totals.