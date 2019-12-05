Seahawks Earn Bayside South Honors

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity volleyball team was well-represented when the Bayside South All-Conference teams were announced last week.

The Seahawks went 9-5 in the regular season before falling to Chesapeake of Anne Arundel County in the state 3A-South quarterfinals. Named to the Bayside South All-Conference First Team from Decatur were Jaclyn Gallagher and Lizzie Meyer. Named to the Bayside South All-Conference Second Team were Brooklyn Pugner and Summer Vorsteg.

Undefeated Bennett swept the conference’s major awards with Morgan Esham and Hannah Mills being named Bayside South Co-Players of the Year. Bennett’s Irma Munoz was named Bayside South Coach of the Year for the second season in a row.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.