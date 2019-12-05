BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity volleyball team was well-represented when the Bayside South All-Conference teams were announced last week.

The Seahawks went 9-5 in the regular season before falling to Chesapeake of Anne Arundel County in the state 3A-South quarterfinals. Named to the Bayside South All-Conference First Team from Decatur were Jaclyn Gallagher and Lizzie Meyer. Named to the Bayside South All-Conference Second Team were Brooklyn Pugner and Summer Vorsteg.

Undefeated Bennett swept the conference’s major awards with Morgan Esham and Hannah Mills being named Bayside South Co-Players of the Year. Bennett’s Irma Munoz was named Bayside South Coach of the Year for the second season in a row.