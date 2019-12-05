BERLIN — Nearly a dozen local children will be the stars in the Ocean Pines Players’ production of Ken Ludwig’s children’s play ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas,” based on the original classic poem.

The play will be performed on Friday, Dec. 13 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 10301 Coastal Hwy in Ocean City, at 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15, at 2:30 p.m. at the Red Doors Community Center located at 10959 Worcester Highway in Berlin.

The cast of young performers come from Ocean Pines, Ocean City, Selbyville, Berlin and Bishopville. They were chosen in November after an audition call by the Ocean Pines Players.

This delightful children’s story follows the quest by a spunky little girl named Emily, her friend Amos, a mouse and Calliope, an elf, who want to find out why Santa missed her house the previous year.

The children, ages 9 to 14, who have been cast in the show are Alyssa Clymire of Ocean Pines, who will play Emily; Emma Feagans of Selbyville as Amos the mouse; Emily Backof of Ocean City, playing Calliope the good elf; Kenady Scott of Ocean Pines as Amos of Kansas, a cousin to Amos; Marlie Scott of Ocean Pines as Sir Guy, an evil elf; and Elise Baycura of Bishopville as Mulch, sidekick to Sir Guy. Rounding out the childrens’ cast as elves and reindeer are Amori Purnell, Maheila and Makaiya Robinette and Seamus and Ewan Betz, all from Berlin.

Adult roles in the play will be performed by members of the Ocean Pines Players including Jerry Gietka, who also directs the show, Lee Olsen, and Kathy Wiley. Ocean Pines Players President Karen McClure is the show’s musical director. Andrea Clymire is the assistant director.

Tickets for the play are $15 for adults and $10 for children 3 to 16, payable at the door, although seats can be reserved in advance on the Ocean Pines Players website at www.oceanpinesplayers.com.

The Ocean Pines Players group is also hoping to feature a special presentation by some of the students from the dance classes at the Red Door Community Center at St. Paul’s by the Sea.

The Ocean Pines Players is a local, all-volunteer, 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization. For more information, follow the Ocean Pines Players on Facebook and visit www.oceanpinesplayers.org.