OCES Holds 3rd Annual Pajama Drive

Ocean City Elementary held its third annual Pajama Drive Oct. 28-Nov. 7. Students were encouraged to bring in a brand new pair of pajamas to donate to the Pajama Program, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that provides new, warm pajamas and books to children in need. OCES students, faculty and staff collected 132 pairs of pajamas.