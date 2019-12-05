Beverly Anne Tran

BERLIN — Beverly Anne Tran, age 73, died on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Raised in Roselle Park, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Paul P. Kukan and Mary Schwartz Kukan. She is survived by her husband, Alan Tran, and children, Dennis P. Wood and his wife Mariangely, Andrew R. Tran, and Joanne Hollander and her husband Gordon. There are two grandchildren, Haley Hollander and Shannon Tran. Also surviving is a sister, Marlene Mihalik and her husband Robert. She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul P. Kukan, Jr.

Mrs. Tran had worked for Supermarkets General Corp – Pathmark, as a telephone analyst for over 20 years. She enjoyed traveling, dancing and restaurants. She especially loved her grandchildren and her grand dogs.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 6 at noon at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Deacon Charles Weschler will officiate. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com .

Thomas Farell Nibblett Sr.

BERLIN — Thomas Farell Nibblett, Sr., 74, died peacefully in Ruskin, Fla. on Saturday Nov, 30, 2019.

Tommy was born in Salisbury, was raised in Berlin but lived most of his life in Florida.

Tommy is proceeded in death by his father, Marion Nibblett; his mother, Mary Nibblett; an infant son, Thomas F. Nibblett Jr.; his wife, Mary Nibblett; and several brothers.

Surviving are four daughters, Lisa Nibblett, Mary Ann Lewis, Angela Odom, and Gloria Nibblett; 12 grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

The family will be hold a private celebration of life ceremony.

Kevin L. Smack

BERLIN — The family of Kevin L. Smack extends heartfelt thanks and grateful appreciation for all expressions of love and sympathy shown to us during the passing of our loved one. The cards, phone calls, visits, floral arrangements, food, monetary gifts, kind words, deeds and all other thoughtful expressions of sympathy are greatly appreciated.

With warm regards from John Dale and Leola Smack and family.