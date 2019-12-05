Jingle Bell 5K Returns On Sunday

OCEAN CITY- Hundreds of running enthusiasts are expected to descend on the resort area for the 7th annual Winterfest of Lights Jingle Bell 5K on Sunday.

The annual event takes place at the Winterfest of Lights at Northside Park on 125th Street. The twilight race takes runners through the animated course of dazzling lights and spectacular holiday displays. Participants dressed in the holiday spirit receive an event T-shirt, hot chocolate, cookies and a ride on the Winterfest Express.

The race is scheduled for Sunday, December 8 starting at 5 p.m. at Northside Park. Race packets can be picked up at Abbey Burger Bistro on race day from 3:45 p.m. until 4:40 p.m. A post-event party is set for the nearby Abbey Burger Bistro.

