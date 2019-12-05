In three years, Atlantic General Hospital was able to raise more than $12 million in its capital campaign geared toward bettering health services in northern Worcester County. It’s a remarkable feat, one that would have not been possible if it weren’t for an incredibly generous community.

Throughout the campaign, the hospital and its foundation office have been running advertisements spotlighting donors who had given to the effort to date. It’s a veritable who’s who of community stakeholders who gave on various levels, ranging from $4 million (the largest gift ever received by the hospital from the Gudelsky family) to dozens of $10,000 pledges over five years to smaller amounts.

The more than $12 million raised in the hospital’s Campaign for the Future will result in more than $35 million in capital projects to improve health care and to ease the access to it. The campaign has already resulted in the opening of the Burbage regional cancer care center in Berlin, completion of the women’s health center in West Ocean City, renovation of existing surgical facilities and expansion of emergency services within the hospital. In addition, funds will be used to create a new outpatient surgical center in Ocean Pines north of the casino. Ground on that effort is expected to be broken next year.

A deep sense of gratitude is owed to all the businesses and residents who helped make this campaign a success. At the hospital, there is a troop of paid staff members as well as volunteers who deserve tremendous kudos for making it a reality.

The winners in all this are the residents and visitors of Worcester County. Health care in the county has come a long way since the hospital first opened its doors in 1993 after a long and difficult fight to fruition.

To think there were many in the community who didn’t recognize the need for the hospital. It’s impossible today to even fathom the logic behind those claims. Today, the hospital employees more than 900 people with more than 40 primary care providers and specialists on hand. The success of this campaign ensures the hospital and its services will continue to grow to meet present and future demands.