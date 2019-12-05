SALISBURY – Councilmen Larry Dodd and John Cannon were appointed to new leadership positions on the Wicomico County Council this week.

On Tuesday, members of the Wicomico County Council elected Dodd to serve as their new president. With no other nominations, he was chosen by acclamation.

“I do want to thank everybody that supported me,” he said. “I plan to work closely with each of you. Anything you want or need, I’ll be glad to work with you.”

Dodd – a former captain with the City of Salisbury Fire Department – first served on the county council from 2002 to 2006. And in November of 2014, his was elected to his first term in office representing District 3.

For the past three years, Dodd has served as the legislative body’s vice president. He will replace Cannon as president.

“I would like to thank Mr. Cannon for his five years of leadership on the county council,” Dodd said. “He’s done a good job and a lot of work. People don’t realize what the council members do and what the president and vice president do. It’s a lot of work and a lot of meetings, and I think he should be applauded for his five years of service.”

Reversing roles this week, Cannon, an at-large member, was elected vice president in a 4-3 vote.

Councilman Joe Holloway nominated Cannon for vice president, while Councilman Josh Hastings nominated Councilman Bill McCain.

The council voted 4-3, with Hastings, McCain and Councilman Ernie Davis opposed, to elect Cannon vice president.

Cannon – the owner of a property management company – was first elected to the county council in 2006 and served as council president for four years. Upon his return to the legislative body in 2014, he was reelected president and maintained that position for the last five years.

“I would like to congratulate President Dodd on his new leadership role with the council …,” Cannon said. “I’d also like to thank the council for their support for the last five years. We’ve done a lot of great work the last five years, and I’m confident we will do more.”