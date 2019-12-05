Stephen Decatur’s 1990-1999 All-Star team last weekend captured the championship in the annual Alumni Classic Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Tournament featuring returning players from six decades at the Berlin school. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Six decades of Stephen Decatur High School basketball were on display last Saturday with the annual Thanksgiving weekend alumni basketball tournament won by the 1990s team.

The annual tournament, which has become one of the highlights of the Thanksgiving weekend in the local area, featured four alumni men’s teams and two alumni women’s teams competing for a championship and, perhaps more importantly, bragging rights. Some of Decatur’s top players from 1954 to the present were on hand to celebrate six decades of Seahawk basketball.

In the opening game starting at noon on Saturday, a team of all-stars from 2000 to 2010 took on Decatur’s most recent all-stars from 2011 to 2018. In the second game starting at 1 p.m., a team of all-stars from 1954 to 1989 took on a team of all-stars from 1990 to 1999.

In the end, it was the 1990-1999 team winning the tournament to earn bragging rights for the next year. The 1990-1999 team included former Decatur players Myro Small, Myron Tyre-Miller, Bangi Brewster, Jeremy Oliver, Kasheem Purnell, Delione Bowen, Durran Whaley, Keith Wise, Larry Tyre, Patrick Crawford, and Terrance Mewborn.