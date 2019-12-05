BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team will feature a few new faces and a returning nucleus of key players as it embarks on the 2019-2020 campaign.

Gone from last year’s team are prolific scorer London Drummond and big center Churchill Bounds, who transferred to Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Md. this year, leaving some big shoes to fill for the Seahawks. However, Decatur does get back do-everything guard Drew Haueisen along with center Gabe Aluma filling the middle, so there is a solid nucleus around which the build heading into the season.

Also returning from last year’s 12-10 team are Theo Hobbs, Jalen Planter and Trae Bunting, who are expected to log plenty of valuable minutes for Coach B.J. Johnson’s team. Decatur opened on the road against Kent Island on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition.

The Seahawks open at home against county rival Snow Hill next Tuesday. The schedule features the usual home and away series against the Bayside South. Decatur will go out of conference for the Governor’s Challenge later this month, along with a road game against Indian River in February.