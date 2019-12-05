FENWICK ISLAND – A proposal to hire an engineering firm for the first phase of a sidewalk construction project will be forwarded to the Fenwick Island Town Council with a favorable recommendation.

On Monday, the Fenwick Island Pedestrian Safety Committee voted unanimously to forward a proposal from Century Engineering to the Fenwick Island Town Council with a favorable recommendation.

The firm’s services will allow the town to move forward with the first phase of a sidewalk construction project along Coastal Highway.

“If this doesn’t work out, and we are unhappy, this is only phase one of a bigger project,” Councilwoman Vicki Carmean, chair of the committee, said. “I’m hoping they do a good job. They have a good reputation.”

Earlier this year, Fenwick Island received $250,000 in the state bond bill to begin the first phase of a sidewalk construction project, which is expected to take place in the five bayside blocks south of James Street.

Instead of pursuing a state-led sidewalk project – which had a cost estimate of roughly $10 million – town officials decided to handle the first phase of the project themselves and worked alongside state legislators to secure the bond bill funding.

Carmean told the committee this week that both Kercher Engineering and Century Engineering submitted proposals to the town. She noted that Century’s proposal would require roughly 39% of the $250,000, while Kercher’s proposal would require 49% of the $250,000.

“They agreed to a fixed rate plus expenses not to exceed the fee of $97,200 …,” she said. “I feel like Century is the one to go with.”

Committee member Nadia Butler agreed.

“It’s a lower price and more services with a cap,” she said.

Town Manager Terry Tieman noted that Century Engineering often works with the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) on projects and just recently completed the feasibility study on the town’s sidewalk project.

“The fact that they’ve worked with DelDOT for years speaks volumes,” she said.

After voting to forward the proposal to the town council with a favorable recommendation, Carmean told the committee she wanted the town to inform property owners of plans to proceed with the project.

“I do think we should meet with the property owners and explain what we are doing,” she said. “I’m hoping we don’t receive any opposition.”

While he agreed property owners should be informed of the town’s plans to pursue a contract with Century Engineering, committee member and Councilman Bill Weistling recommended a meeting with the property owners after plans were completed.

The committee this week also discussed DelDOT’s plans to provide pedestrian signage and improve the crosswalks along Coastal Highway. Lauren Weaver, executive director of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, also shared efforts to launch a pedestrian safety campaign ahead of next summer.

“We want to make sure the message that we land on is uniform,” she said, “for our J-1 students, our visitors and our residents.”

Weaver explained the Delaware Office of Highway Safety already had pedestrian safety campaigns, including its “Walk Smart” initiative, and had gifted its graphics for each of the towns to use. Funding will also be included for printed promotional materials.

Carmean said the campaign will target rental companies, biking groups, international students and drivers. Officials hope to launch the campaign in April.

“It doesn’t cost the towns anything, but it does save lives,” she said.