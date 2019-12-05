Comcast Donates To WYFC

In recognition of the more than 85 volunteers who participated in the Berlin Clean-Up Day as part of Comcast Cares Day, a check for $1,689 was recently presented by Comcast to Worcester Youth and Family Counseling (WYFC). Pictured, from left, Mary Bohlen, Berlin deputy town administrator; Mike Wiley, chair of the Berlin Parks Commission; Steve Taylor, WYFC executive director; Chris Comer, director, Government & Regulatory Affairs, Comcast Beltway Region; and Karen Clayland, Xfinity Communities account executive Comcast Beltway Region. Submitted Photos