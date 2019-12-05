BIS Parents Join Students In Breakout.Edu Challenge

During American Education Week, parents visiting Mrs. Miller’s fifth grade class at Berlin Intermediate school had the opportunity to join their children in a Breakout.Edu locked box challenge. The topic was “Mission: Nutrition” and participants worked out clues to find the combination to each of the five locks keeping them from opening the boxes in the challenge. Submitted Photos