BERLIN- The Ocean Pines Golf and Country Club will be the celebratory hosts for the 27th Annual Santa’s Open Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Chesapeake for the Eastern Shore.

The tournament’s cost per person is $75 plus one new unwrapped gift for a child or youth between the ages of 7 and 17. In turn, the cost will cover breakfast, golfing fees, Santa’s cheer cart, contests, gifts and the commemorative post-tournament reception to be held in the clubhouse.

The day will include golf as well as Mrs. Claus’ Breakfast, Santa’s Cheer Cart, Rudolph’s Reception and contests. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the tournament will begin at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start. A reception and awards will follow at 3 p.m.

Awards will include closest to the hole, longest drive, low net and low gross teams. For information about Santa’s Open, call (410) 543-2447, extension 225. All proceeds from this event will be used for the programs and services of the Eastern Shore office of the Big Brothers-Big Sisters of the Greater Chesapeake. Registration forms are available at OceanPinesGolf.org. Registration may also be completed by calling 410-543-2447.