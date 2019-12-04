Image courtesy of MSDE

NEWARK – Data released this week shows that Worcester County schools continue to rank high at the state level.

Maryland Report Card data released Tuesday included ratings for nine Worcester County Schools. Seven of them received four-star ratings while two — Stephen Decatur Middle School and Snow Hill High School — received five-star ratings.

“Worcester County Public Schools is the only school system in the entire state of Maryland to have 100% of eligible schools earning a four-star status or higher,” Superintendent Lou Taylor said. “I am so proud of this school system right now, for what we represent and for our kids. This truly is a cause for celebration.”

The state introduced the Maryland Report Card accountability system last year so that the public could better understand how schools were performing. The Report Card, which issues schools star ratings, looks at school performance on multiple levels. For elementary and middle schools, the system considers academic achievement, academic progress, progress in achieving English language proficiency and measures of school quality and student success. For high schools, the rating system reviews academic achievement, graduation rate, progress in English language proficiency, readiness for postsecondary success and measures of school quality and student success.

In Worcester County, four-star ratings were given to Buckingham Elementary School, Ocean City Elementary School, Berlin Intermediate School, Pocomoke Middle School, Snow Hill Middle School, Pocomoke High School and Stephen Decatur High School. Stephen Decatur Middle and Snow Hill High received five-star ratings.

Taylor said he was pleased with Worcester County schools’ performance, particularly considering that two schools had improved to reach five-star status.

“That we have the highest concentration of four- and five-star schools in the state is further validation of the great work going on in our schools every day,” he said.

Not all Worcester County schools were eligible to receive ratings, as schools not at a certain point level weren’t rated. Pocomoke, Showell and Snow Hill elementary schools didn’t reach the possible point threshold and weren’t rated. Worcester Technical High School and Cedar Chapel Special School also lacked the qualifications needed for a rating.

More information, as well as data from each school district, is available at MdReportCard.org.