Things I Like – November 29, 2019

by

A house warmed by morning sunlight

How my son loves watching football, too

AGH’s successful capital campaign

Passing a horse and buggy in Lancaster

Thanksgiving football games

Half-price nights at Fager’s Island

Warm November days

Tiny pumpkins

Finding a great restaurant on a road trip

Coming across an old, big cell phone

A teacher with a big heart

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.