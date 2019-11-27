BERLIN- Six decades of Stephen Decatur High School basketball will be on display on Saturday with the annual Thanksgiving weekend alumni basketball tournament.

The annual tournament, which has become one of the highlights of the Thanksgiving weekend in the local area, will feature four alumni men’s teams and two alumni women’s teams competing for a championship and, perhaps more importantly, bragging rights. Some of Decatur’s top players from 1954 to the present will be on hand to celebrate six decades of Seahawk basketball.

In the opening game starting at noon on Saturday, a team of all-stars from 2000 to 2010 will take on Decatur’s most recent all-stars from 2011 to 2018. In the second game starting at 1 p.m., a team of all-stars from 1954 to 1989 will take on a team of all-stars from 1990 to 1999. The winners of those two games will face off in the championship game at 4 p.m.

In addition, some of Decatur’s favorite girls’ varsity teams from years gone by will face off in a game at 2 p.m. The Lady Hawks team will take on the Bayside All-Stars in the featured women’s game. At 3 p.m., the event will feature a three-point contest, the LA Heat dance team, a DJ and various presentations, honors and dedications. The doors will open at 11 a.m. and admission is $5 at the door.