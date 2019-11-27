BERLIN — Four local residents were indicted last week by a Worcester County grand jury on various drug distribution charges as a result of a three-month cocaine distribution investigation in the Berlin area.

The Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team recently completed a three-month cocaine distribution investigation culminating with the execution of a search and seizure warrant at a residence on Flower Street in Berlin. The search resulted in the recovery of 147 grams of cocaine, a handgun and various packaging items consistent with drug distribution.

Simultaneously, a traffic stop was conducted related to the investigation at Old Ocean City Road and Main Street in Berlin, resulting in the arrest of another suspect wanted in connection with the investigation. All told, four local suspects were arrested in connection with the investigation and each was indicted last week by a Worcester County grand jury.

Among those arrested include Charles Johnson, 31, of Berlin, who has been charged with possession of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He is being held without bond at the Worcester County Jail. Also arrested was Elizabeth Rosario, 25, of Berlin, who has been charged with possession and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. She is also being held without bond.

Dashon Drummond, 27, of Berlin, has been charged with possession and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and was released after posting a $5,000 bond. Finally, Joshua King, 24, of Snow Hill, has also been charged with possession and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli praised the collaborative efforts of the allied law enforcement agencies involved in the three-month investigation that led to the grand jury indictments for the four suspects.

“I am very proud of our Criminal Enforcement Team with the assistance of the Berlin Police Department and the Ocean City Police Department Narcotics Unit,” he said. “This operation has made our county a safer place to live. The work of our multi-jurisdictional team has paid dividends in combating the criminal activity in Worcester County. We will continue to fight these incidents aggressively and proactively.”