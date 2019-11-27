Decatur SGA Collects Nearly 1400 Pounds Of Food For Diakonia

by
Decatur SGA Collects Nearly 1400 Pounds Of Food For Diakonia

In addition to a new food pantry housed within the school, the Stephen Decatur High School’s Student Government Association sponsored its annual food drive during American Education Week, collecting nearly 1400 pounds of canned goods for Diakonia. Pictured are Shiloh Ponds, Senior Class President Maxwell Ewancio, Janaesha Carson, and Alyanna Braciszewski.