Carl M. Freeman Companies announced the selection of local award-winning homebuilder Schell Brothers to build coastal styled homes in Bayside’s last planned single-family neighborhood, North Haven. On Nov. 1, the Carl M. Freeman Companies and Schell Brothers leadership broke ground on the new neighborhood. Pictured, from left, are Jamie Hudson, Schell Brothers; Chris Schell, Schell Brothers; Michelle D. Freeman, Carl M. Freeman Companies; Josh Mastrangelo, Carl M. Freeman Companies; and Nick Freeman, Carl M. Freeman Companies. Submitted Photo

Silver Level Recognition

BERLIN – The American Heart Association recently announced the results of their 2019 Workplace Health Achievement Index, and Atlantic General Hospital achieved Silver Level recognition for taking significant steps to build a culture of health in the workplace.

This isn’t the first time Associates Getting Healthy, Atlantic General’s wellness program, has been recognized. It has garnered the Healthiest Maryland Business Gold Award for the last four years for providing resources and support to employees that has resulted in overall improvement of health status and a reduction in medical claims.

The program was launched in 2009 and has evolved and expanded over the years to include annual health risk assessments and biometric measurements for participants as well as wellness coaching, ongoing access to educational resources, and incentives to encourage healthy behaviors and utilization of preventive healthcare.

The American Heart Association created the Index with its CEO Roundtable, a leadership collaborative of more than 40 CEOs from some of America’s largest companies who are committed to applying evidence-based approaches to improve their employees’ overall health.

The index uses science-based best practices to evaluate the overall quality and comprehensiveness of their workplace health programs. Studies show that worksites with a culture of health with comprehensive, evidence-based policies and programs, and senior leadership support are more likely to have engaged employees and a healthier, more productive workforce.

Coldwell Banker Agents Make Top 100 Ranking

OCEAN CITY — Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Ocean City offices recently had several agents ranking in the Top 100 for October for the greater Baltimore region.

The agents were Nancy Reither, fourth; Peck Miller, 10; Shawn Kotwica, 11; Jamie Caine, 17; Whitney Jarvis, 24; Michael Nolen, 25; Eric Cropper, 26; Diane Nestor, 46; Dan Clayland, 51; Maryellen Rosenblit, 64; Chelsea Tull, 87; and Kim Collins, 89.

The Cain Team of OC ranked 10 in the top teams list.

Excellence Award

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital has announced the John H. ‘Jack’ Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center has been named a 2019 Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey. The Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing health care organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above of performance in patient satisfaction.

The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is a nationally-recognized symbol of achievement in health care. Presented annually, the award honors clients who consistently sustained performance in the top 5% of all Press Ganey clients for each reporting period during the course of one year.

More than 375 cancer centers across the country contract with Press Ganey to survey their patients in the various areas of patient experience, including overall satisfaction with their care.

“We understand that a cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming and we interact with people when they’re at their most vulnerable,” said Rabindra Paul, medical oncologist and medical director of the Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center. “We take their care very seriously. This isn’t limited to their specific treatment and clinical outcomes. It includes their emotional health and making sure that our patients and families experience the least amount of stress possible.”

“The Guardian of Excellence Award is a testament to the outstanding patient care our cancer center team provides every day,” said Patricia Marks, director of the Burbage Cancer Care Center. “It’s what our patients deserve, and I’m very proud of our staff.”

Community Work Lauded

BERLIN — Dr. Peggy Naleppa, retired CEO of Peninsula Regional Health System (PRHS), was recognized by The Daily Record for ongoing contributions to her community post retirement. Naleppa holds multiple degrees, most notably from Johns Hopkins and the University of Maryland. She recently concluded a 15-year run at PRHS including 10 as its CEO and president.

Post retirement, Naleppa is an executive leadership coach, graduating from Rutgers University Leadership Coaching Program. Clients include professionals across the nation in retail, physician leaders, banking executives, legal and healthcare professionals.