Worcester Prep’s Abbi Nechay last week signed a letter of intent to continue her field hockey and academic career next year at Division I Monmouth. Pictured above is Abbi’s dad Frank Nechay, Abbi Nechay, mom Kim Nechay and sister Madi. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep standout student-athlete Abbi Nechay last week signed a national letter of intent to continue her career and play Division I field hockey next year at Monmouth University.

Nechay started every game since her freshman year on Worcester’s varsity field hockey team and was team captain. She was named to the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference First-Team the past three years and was voted Most Valuable Player by her teammates following the 2019 season. She was selected this year to play in the Maryland All-Star game.

Not only does Nechay excel on the field hockey team, she is also one of the leading scorers on Worcester’s girls’ varsity lacrosse teams. Her prowess on the athletic fields is equaled to her exemplary work in the classroom and in the community. Nechay is also a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society.

When she is not competing at Worcester, or playing travel ball for the Dolphins Lacrosse Club or the Shore Byrds Field Hockey Club, Nechay volunteers with the Appalachian Service Project and the HALO Soup Kitchen and Shelter. Coach Katie Oxenreider has watched Nechay develop in recent years as a student-athlete and productive member of the community.

“Abbi’s growth as a player and a person over the years has been an amazing process to watch,” she said. “I cannot wait to see her play at the next level.”

Nechay will continue her education and compete next year at Monmouth University in New Jersey. Monmouth this season went 14-5 and was ranked 20th in the nation in the final NCAA poll of the season.