Worcester GOLD Charity Donation

Attorney Brian Clark recently presented a $3,000 donation to Worcester County GOLD, Inc. (Giving Other Lives Dignity) for emergency food distribution for less fortunate residents of Worcester County. Worcester GOLD is a non-profit organization aiming to support families in crisis, vulnerable adults and children in foster care with financial aid. Pictured, from left, are GOLD Vice President Bethany Didriksen, Director Sandy Spies and Clark. Submitted Photo