BERLIN- In the midst of a national letter of intent signing ceremony at Decatur last week, at least one of the student-athletes signing to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level stood apart from the rest. Equestrian Ella Peters, stood apart because her long hours of practice and competition do not take place on the Berlin high school campus. Peters last week signed a national letter of intent to continue her equestrian career next year at Division I Baylor University in Texas. Peters, a Decatur senior from Bishopville, has risen through the equestrian competition ranks to merit attention from Baylor, currently ranked eighth in the country.
