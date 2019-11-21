Ocean City Elementary Third Graders Learn About Physical Features, Climate, Resources While Making Brochures

Mendy Fiori’s third grade social studies class at Ocean City Elementary is learning about physical features, climate and natural resources.  They are working hard on creating brochures about Worcester County.  Pictured are Alana Brittingham, Ella Conev, Jack Harkins and Colton Rhoad.