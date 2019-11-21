Local Rider Wins Grand Champion Award

by
Decatur sophomore Olivia Brown and her mount Lapis finished first in her division and was named grand champion at the Washington International Horse Show in D.C. late last month. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur sophomore Olivia Brown riding on Lapis recently competed in the Washington International Horse Show and the pair brought home a first-place finish and grand champion honors in the regional hunter horse division.

Just qualifying for the Washington International Horse Show (WIHS) at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. is no small accomplishment, but Brown and her mount Lapis not only qualified, but came home with the grand champion award in her division. Brown has qualified for the WIHS a total of four times, but this was her first grand champion award. She trains with Marianne Roth at Endeavor Farm in Bishopville.

