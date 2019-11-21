BERLIN — A Berlin man was charged with driving while impaired and other counts on Sunday after allegedly driving his vehicle into ditch at Route 611 and South Point Rd., reportedly his sixth known DUI.

Around 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, Maryland State Police troopers from the Berlin barrack responded to a single-vehicle collision at Route 611 and South Point Rd. The investigation revealed the driver of the 2005 Nissan Titan failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and drove into a ditch.

The driver, identified as Brian Paul Bierley, 50, of Berlin, and the other occupants of the vehicle were not injured. Bierley was found to be allegedly impaired and was taken into custody. Bierley was charged with DUI and other traffic offenses.

According to the MSP, Sunday’s incident was the sixth known DUI arrest for Bierley. He was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was ordered to be held without bond at the Worcester County jail.