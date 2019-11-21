Kiwanis Donate $500 To Stephen Decatur Key Club

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City recently donated $500 to the Stephen Decatur High School Key Club. The donation will help sponsor two annual blood drives and help defray the cost of attending the Key Club leadership conference in Washington, D.C. this coming spring. Pictured, back from left, are Advisor Sabra McIntosh, Jayden Johnstone, Erin Trask, Emily Stitely and Advisor Stella Malone; and, front, Gabby Izzett, Lydia Woodley, Kiwanis Liaison Roy Foreman and Julissa Astudillo.