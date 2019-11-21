BERLIN — Representatives from Comcast will host a town hall meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. in the Assateague Room of the Ocean Pines Community Center on 235 Ocean Parkway.

Construction related to Comcast infrastructure should begin this week and company officials said phone, television and internet service could be available in some areas of Ocean Pines as early as next spring.

During the town hall, Comcast representatives will discuss the implementation schedule and answer questions from the audience. Additionally, the company plans to send mailed notice to those in areas affected by the construction.