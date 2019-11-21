BIS Student Avery Weber Reaches 500 Steps Of Reading; Receives Certificate Of Excellence, $25 Gift Card

by
BIS Student Avery Weber Reaches 500 Steps Of Reading; Receives Certificate Of Excellence, $25 Gift Card

Berlin Intermediate School Assistant Principal Jennifer Garton presents fifth grader Avery Weber with a $25 gift card to Barnes & Noble along with a Certificate of Excellence for reaching 500 Steps of Reading in the school’s new reading program 100 Book Challenge. Student are required to read for 30 minutes per night, which is equal to two steps. Weber is the first student this year to reach 500 steps.