The Atlantic General Hospital Junior Auxiliary Group (JAG) recently held a Holy Guacamole! It’s a Tacos and Tiaras FUNdraiser at the Marlin Club in Ocean City where they donated funds to support the James G. and Nancy W. Barrett Scholarship Program. Pictured, from left, are Susan Lloyd, JAG membership coordinator; Colleen Waring, vice president of patient care services at AGH; Bridget Desaulniers JAG vice president; Nancy Holland AGH nursing scholarship student; Jill Ferrante; Ashley Furbay, JAG fundraising coordinator; Jessica Jersey, JAG social coordinator; Alexis Seldon, AGH nursing scholarship student; Heather Dennis, AGH nursing scholarship student; and Toni Keiser, vice president of public relations at AGH. Submitted Photos