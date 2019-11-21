Area Rotarians Take To Bikes To Raise Over $10K For Salisbury Christian Shelter

For the 14th consecutive year, Rotarians of the Rotary Club of Salisbury, The Wicomico Rotary Club and the Salisbury Sunrise Rotary Club took to their bikes at the 2019 Seagull Century as a fundraiser in support of the Salisbury Christian Shelter.  A total of $7,525 was raised in pledges for the ride. District Governor Bill Ferguson generously donated $2,500 personally to bring the total to $10,025. Pictured, front from left, are Maureen Williams, Sunrise Rotary Club President Stacey Leone and Christian Shelter Executive Director Anthony Dickerson; and, back, Gus LeBois, Dave Downes, Dan Williams, Liz Burke and Rotary Club President Chris Layton.