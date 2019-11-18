Fatal Accident Over Weekend

BERLIN — A Berlin man lost his life in a single-vehicle accident on Route 589 near Ocean Pines on Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:43 p.m. on Saturday, Maryland State Police troopers from the Berlin barrack responded to the area of Route 589 and Taylorville Road for a reported motor vehicle collision. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 Dodge truck was traveling operated by Mark Scott Teeters, 63, of Berlin, was traveling southbound on Route 589. Evidence and witness testimony indicated the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree before coming to rest.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to Atlantic General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The deceased was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. Route 589 was closed for a brief time on Saturday during the investigation. The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and the Berlin Fire Department assisted with the incident.

