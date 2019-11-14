Worecester County GOLD Elects New Members

The Board of Directors for Worcester County GOLD, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing emergency assistance for Worcester County residents in times of crisis, has elected three new members. Pictured, from left, are Amanda Kiesewetter, CPA with Bergey & Company, P.A.; Caleb Miller, branch manager and business development officer for Bank of Ocean City/Ocean Pines branch; and Nicole Selby, Worcester County Board of Education’s coordinator of student, family and community connections.