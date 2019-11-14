Easter was a big holiday for Ocean City in the late 1950s and throughout much of the 1960s. Easter parades were held on the Boardwalk near the old bandstand with prizes for the best dressed family, prettiest Easter bonnet and other categories.

One of the highlights of the weekend was the “animal hunt” sponsored by the Ocean City Lions Club. Held on the bayside between 3rd and 4th streets, children competed to chase and hopefully capture live chickens, rabbits and greased pigs. It was a glorious time for the kids but not so much for their parents who were not excited about bringing a new pet into their home, particularly a baby pig.

The “animal hunt” ended in the late 60s due to concern for the animals as well as the wrath of local motel owners who often found chickens and rabbits in their motel rooms when children’s “prizes” were left behind by out-of-town participants of the Easter festivities.

Above, Lions Club President Joe Sacca with the “animal hunt” winner in 1965.

Photo courtesy Liz Sacca Kuczinski