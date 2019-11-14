Things I Like – November 15, 2019

When a good deed is appreciated

People who are good with names

Watching my boys be typical boys together

Fridays off

High school sports games

When a referral works out

Raw oysters as an appetizer

How some people still use Polaroids

Catching the lights in WOC

Excited dogs first thing in the morning

Nights when I fall asleep quickly

