International opera singer Kevin Short will be featured at upcoming concerts. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — The Mid-Atlantic Symphony, the Delmarva peninsula’s only professional orchestra, continues its 22nd season with two exciting programs dedicated to the holiday season.

On Dec. 6 in Easton, Dec. 7 in Lewes, Del. and Dec. 8 in Ocean City, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony (MSO) will present its annual Holiday Joy Concert.

While performing seasonal favorites that pay tribute to the great Pops Orchestras of America, the MSO will feature international opera star Kevin Short. As a soloist, Short has performed with many of the country’s top orchestras and opera companies, including the Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Washington Opera, Boston Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra and National Symphony.

Short will be joined by rising stars and students from the University of Maryland’s Opera Studio, Ester Atkinson, Mezzo Soprano; Michael Butler, Tenor; and Erica Ferguson, Soprano. The concert will feature something for everyone, from classical to jazz and popular music.

On Dec. 31 in Easton, MD the MSO will present its annual New Year’s Eve Concert. The concert will feature talented and versatile soprano Rochelle Bard. She will be joined by two soloists from the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Principal Trumpeter Andrew Balio and Principal 2nd Violinist Qing Li.

“This year’s season includes an incredible mix of new music, iconic masterworks and amazing soloists. Like every season, the MSO continues to break new ground and introduce new repertoire,” said Maestro Julien Benichou. “We can’t wait to share our 22nd season with our patrons.”

Additional information about these concerts and the rest of the MSO’s 2019-2020 season are available online at midatlanticsymphony.org or by calling 888-846-8600.