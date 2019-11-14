Stephen Decatur High School Counselors Host 4th Annual Senior Seahawk Week

Stephen Decatur High School counselors hosted its 4th Annual Senior Seahawk Week where students received specialized college and career counseling and participated in the on-site admissions process for some state colleges. Above, senior Liz Berkey was greeted by Salisbury University’s Sammy the Seagull and Director of Admissions Charles Overholt during her on-site admission to SU. Berkey was one of 26 seniors who gained on-site admission to Salisbury University. Also pictured is Principal Tom Sites, right.